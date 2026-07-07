Disneyland announces $71 tickets for Anaheim residents in special limited-time offer

The Brief Disneyland Resort has announced a limited-time ticket offer for Anaheim residents, with 1-day, 1-park adult tickets starting at $71. Child tickets for ages 3 to 9 are priced at $50 per day, matching the cost of a 1-day Park Hopper upgrade for children. Tickets go on sale July 16 and are valid for visits between July 20 and October 8, 2026, requiring park reservations.



Disneyland Resort has unveiled a special promotional ticket offer exclusively for Anaheim residents, slashing single-day admission prices to as low as $71 for adults and $50 for children.

What we know:

The promotion introduces heavily discounted 1-day tickets for local residents.

For guests aged 10 and older, a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket is priced at $71, while a 1-Day Park Hopper ticket is available for $104.

For children aged 3 to 9, both the 1-Park and Park Hopper options are priced flat at $50. Upgrades such as the Lightning Lane Multi Pass can be added for additional fees.

The offer is strictly limited to Anaheim residents living within specific ZIP codes: 92801 through 92809, 92812, 92814 through 92817, 92825, 92850, and 92899.

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Eligible individuals can purchase up to eight tickets per day, but they must provide proof of residency, including a valid government-issued photo ID, for both purchase and park admission.

The payment method used must include an eligible Anaheim resident ZIP code.

Disneyland notes that park reservations are limited and subject to availability, which means specific high-demand dates could fill up quickly.

What's next:

Residents looking to take advantage of the deal should prepare for the July 16 on-sale date.

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Because park reservations are required alongside valid admission, Disney advises checking the park reservation availability calendar before finalizing ticket purchases.

What you can do:

If you live in Anaheim and are interested in purchasing tickets, officials recommend you do the following:

Verify that your home falls within the eligible ZIP codes listed in the offer details.

Ensure your government-issued photo ID is up-to-date, as it will be checked at the park turnstiles.

When sales open, book your park reservations immediately after buying your tickets to secure your preferred dates, especially if you plan to visit after the popular Halloween decorations and entertainment launch on August 21.