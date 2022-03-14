13-year-old Maliyah Amber Lewis-Wilson reported missing from South LA home

Police continued their search Sunday to find a 13- year-old girl who went missing from her South Los Angeles home.

Maliyah Amber Lewis-Wilson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Hyde Park area home in the 7100 block of 10th Avenue, according to a police press release. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Lewis-Wilson is Black. She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to Los Angeles police. She was possibly wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black-and-white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's 77th Street Division at 323-786-5077 or 911, Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

