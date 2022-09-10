1 hospitalized after shooting on 110 Freeway

One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the 110 Freeway overnight in northeast Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights area.

The freeway was closed for nearly two hours while officers with the California Highway Patrol investigated the shooting.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was unavailable and the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

CHP continues to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.

