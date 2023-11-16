Gavin Newsom says 10 Freeway in LA could reopen Tuesday, Nov. 21

Call it a Thanksgiving week miracle? California Governor Gavin Newsom believes the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles could reopen as early as Tuesday, November 21.

Newsom, joined by road crews, Caltrans officials and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass made the announcement Thursday, marking remarkable progress compared to just two days ago when the California Governor previously predicted that it would take three to five weeks for the roads to reopen.

Newsom said roads would reopen in both directions for trucks and passenger vehicles but did not specify if all lanes would reopen or if there would be a partial reopening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Newsom announces estimated reopening timeline

Should the roads reopen next week, it would be an example of a remarkable turnaround considering the 10 Freeway went up in flames on Saturday, November 11. That being said, it would mean that crews have fixed the road in less than 10 days should it meet the Nov. 21 target date.