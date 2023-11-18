10 Freeway fire: Person of interest description released by authorities

article

Authorities released photos and a description of a person of interest connected to the 10 Freeway fire that occurred Saturday, Nov. 11, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.

The subject is described as a 6' male, approximately 30-35 years old with black hair, according to Cal Fire. Officials also noted that the person of interest could have a possible burn on his left leg.

Authorities release information on person of interest in 10 Freeway fire (photo curtesy: Cal Fire).

The person of interest was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, grey shoes, green scarf, knee brace on the right knee and a dark-colored backpack.

Authorities were called to a fire at Alameda St. and the 10 Freeway at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the cause of the fire was suspected arson.

"There was malice intent that this fire occurred within the fence line of the facility you see behind me that it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally," Newsom said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Newsom said that the storage business at the fence line were littered with vehicles, pallets and other materials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Because of the damages, officials have had to close down a portion of the 10 Freeway since the fire broke out. The closure has caused traffic and commute difficulties for Angelenos across the city.

It was initially estimated that the repairs to the freeway would take weeks to complete. But on Thursday, Newsom announced that the 10 Freeway could open as early as Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson and Bomb unit at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov or contact Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.