1 killed, another seriously hurt in crash in City of Industry

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a horrific crash in the City of Industry Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the crash scene on the 60 Freeway near South Workman Mill Road a little before 3:15 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash killed one person and another suffered critical injuries.

Officials did not specify the age of the person killed in the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.