1 killed, another injured in Lancaster shooting

A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded.

Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The LASD and Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed one man was killed in the shooting, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name was not released pending notification of next of kin, though authorities noted he was "possibly in his 50s."

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.