1 killed, 2 injured in broadside crash in Irvine

article

One woman was killed, and two other people were injured after the car they were riding in was broadsided in Irvine Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. according to the Irvine Police Department, near the intersection of Irvine Boulevard and Sand Canyon Avenue. Police and fire officials received reports of the crash around 5:50 p.m. When officials got there, they found a white BMW had been broadsided by a gold Lexus.

In the BMW were the driver and four passengers. One of the passengers, identified only as a 47-year-old woman, was sitting in the back seat on the passenger's side. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Two other people from the BMW were taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries" according to police.

SUGGESTED: Woman killed in Sun Valley hit-and-run crash

The driver of the Lexus was alone in their car. They remained at the crash scene according to police and are cooperating with the investigation. Officials said drugs or alcohol don't seem to have played a role in the crash.

Police and fire officials are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 949-724-7024.