Woman killed in Sun Valley hit-and-run crash

A 26-year-old woman was killed Saturday when her car rear-ended a big rig in Sun Valley, whose driver failed to stop, police said.

The victim's 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on Lankershim Boulevard approaching Cayuga Avenue at 3:55 a.m. Saturday when it rear-ended the big rig, which had a white cabin and dark-colored trailer, according to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The force of the collision caused the Versa to continue in a northeast direction causing it to roll over," the statement said. "The hit- and-run driver in the trailer truck failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid and was last seen northbound (on) Lankershim Boulevard from Cayuga Avenue. "

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

No other injuries were reported.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 818-644-8000. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to people who provide information leading to an offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise in a fatal hit-and-run accident.