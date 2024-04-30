ATM robbery suspect busted at California casino

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Huntington Beach PD

A man accused of robbing an ATM was caught red-handed gambling at a casino in Riverside County.

According to authorities, two alleged robbers took a large amount of cash from a Chase branch ATM in Huntington Beach on Feb. 1 and ran away from the scene.

An investigation revealed one of the two suspects was already jailed in another state for unrelated charges. The second suspect, however, was caught red-handed gambling at a local casino.

"It seems he was trying to press his luck, but the moment we showed up, his winning streak ended. He was arrested this weekend," police said.

"Our message is clear: We will find you if you commit a crime in Huntington Beach. It might not happen immediately, but we will track you down and bring you to our jail. Please think twice before becoming our next guest," the department added.

The suspects were not immediately identified.