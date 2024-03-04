1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harbor Gateway sports bar

One man was killed and another was wounded after shots were fired outside a sports bar in Los Angeles’ Harbor Gateway area on Sunday night.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at 9:50 p.m. outside the Diamante sports bar located in the 12000 block of South Figueroa Street, just west of the 110 Freeway.

By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, one man in his 30s was declared dead and a man in his 40s was rushed to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A description of the suspect was not available and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Those with information were asked to contact the LAPD.