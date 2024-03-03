3 women killed in Pomona crash were coming home from baby shower

Three women were killed in a crash in Pomona Saturday night, while the group was on its way home from a baby shower. The driver who hit their car was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. A group of five people was headed home from a baby shower in Moreno Valley.

Paulino Alvarez and his wife Elizabeth were at the baby shower. They left early. Elizabeth's sister, Lorena Morales, left later with four others in her Toyota Corolla. That's when Elizabeth said "they called us and said that she had an accident, and then we rushed to the hospital and there was nothing they could do."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 women killed in violent crash in Pomona; alleged impaired driver arrested

Elizabeth said Morales was behind the wheel when their car was hit near the intersection of White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. The driver of the other car, identified by police as 36-year-old Victor Siharath, was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

"This guy ran the red light and slammed into them and killed them," Paulino Alvarez said. "Three at the same time."

(L-R) Lorena Morales, Ysenia Ochoa and Alejandra Olaez were killed by an alleged DUI driver while they were on the way home from a baby shower.

Morales, Alejandra Olaez and Ysenia Ochoa were all killed in the crash. Morales' boyfriend, Juan Manuel Jaime Garcia, was injured and taken to a local hospital, along with a younger girl who was related to a family member.

In addition to the women's tragic deaths, Ochoa was also in the process of adopting 11-year-old Bryan Gonzalez.

"I've been jumping from house to house. She's my tia, but she wanted me to stop jumping houses, so she took me in," Gonzalez said. "And we were about to finish the adoption process."

Now, family members say they're working to finish what Ochoa started: trying to adopt Bryan.

"I feel like her time is way too short," Bryan said. "Although I know that she died peacefully and she died loving me."