Girl hurt in shooting at a Victorville mall, suspected gunman on the run

article

A gunman is on the run after a shooting broke out at a mall in Victorville.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Mall of Victor Valley at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person, a girl under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Officials did not give a description of the suspected shooter.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

