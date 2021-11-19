1 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near The Mall of Victor Valley
article
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - One person is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting near The Mall of Victor Valley.
The Victorville Police Department responded to a call of a shooting just outside the mall late Friday night.
As of 9 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the shooting.
The identity of the person shot and killed in the shooting has not been released as of late Friday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
