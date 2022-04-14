1 dead in South LA parking lot shooting
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a parking lot in South Los Angeles.
According to police, it happened just after 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Normandie and Florence.
Authorities said the suspect shot the male victim and drove away. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
No suspect description has been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
