1 dead in South LA parking lot shooting

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a parking lot in South Los Angeles.

According to police, it happened just after 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Normandie and Florence.

Authorities said the suspect shot the male victim and drove away. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

