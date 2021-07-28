1 dead in shooting in South Los Angeles, suspect on the run

article

One person is dead after a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 8300 block of South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood a little after 4 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said.

The suspected gunman drove off in a silver Infinity G35 sedan.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed in the incident.

