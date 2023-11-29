1 dead in shooting in San Dimas; No arrests announced

One person is dead in a shooting in San Dimas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive a little before 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 28. When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced. Officials have not released a description of the possible gunman.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed in Tuesday's incident.