1 dead after plane crashes near freeway in Sylmar

One person was killed after a small plane crashed on the side of the 210 freeway in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the eastbound side of the 210 freeway near Hubbard St. around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pilot was found dead on scene, no additional people were inside the aircraft. The fire department contained a small fuel leak when they arrived; there was no immediate fire issue. Traffic on the 210 is backed up, drivers are urged to avoid the area.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.