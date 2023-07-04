1 dead, 3 injured in Riverside County plane crash

One person is dead and three others injured following a plane crash in Riverside County Tuesday, according to the authorities.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry Way in French Valley.

According to officials, there were four people on the plane. One person died at the scene, while the three others were hospitalized for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.