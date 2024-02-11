In Depth: Valentine's Day

In segment one, Dr. Jared Smith, distinguished engineer at Security Scorecard, joins Hal to talk about romance scams, how people get taken in, and how to avoid being a victim.

In segment two, divorce attorney and relationship expert Sarah Intelligator joins Hal to talk about the "F words" that endanger every relationship and how to avoid them. She also discusses "cuffing season" vs. breakup season.

In segment three, Michele Nealon from The Chicago School talks to Hal about the recent "epidemic" of loneliness.

She says it’s actually as dangerous as smoking, or other unhealthy habits and can contribute to heart disease and strokes.

Nealon discusses the difference between between "being alone" and "being lonely" and talks about how people who suffer from loneliness can make a difference in their own lives.