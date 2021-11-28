In Depth: Thanksgiving COVID retrospective

In this episode of In Depth we take a look back at the year and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone and how many people are extra thankful this holiday season.

Segment One- Coping

We look back at our segment on the Valencia High School Choir, who found a way to practice and perform together via zoom during the pandemic lockdown.

Segment Two- Helping

We reprise our story of the volunteers who helped test the Pfizer vaccine during the human trials. Then we share, once again, our story of the founder of "Survivor Corps" who created a website where COVID "long-haulers" could share their stories and help each other. Then we re-visited the story of the volunteers hitting the streets and getting people out to get their vaccines as they dispelled misinformation on a one-on-one basis.

Segment Three- Inspiring

We look back at our story of Stan Cottrell- the 78-year-old runner who set out to run from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. in 100 days, while raising money for charity along the way.

We also share our story about Thomas Wilkins, the Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, who shared what it was like to return to the stage after so many months of lockdown.



Segment Four- Wrap up

Hal shares what he is thankful for, his caregivers and his friends and fans who supported his recovery after he was hit by a vehicle back in March.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.