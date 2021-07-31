In Depth: Safer Streets and Stuttering

In this episode of In Depth, Hal learns about efforts that are underway to make streets and highways safer across Southland. He also talks to Dr. Geraldd Maguire about stuttering and the various treatments for it.

SEGMENT ONE: CAR SALES

Hal is joined by Lili Trujillo, the founder of streetracingkills.org and John Yi, the Executive Director of Los Angeles Walks. They discuss efforts to make streets and highways safer by educating the public about the dangers of distracted or careless driving. Los Angeles Walks is a pedestrian advocacy organization. They prioritize local communities and try to slow down traffic and make it safer to walk. Trujillo says they are partnering with other organizations to try to get through to young drivers and encourage them to drive more safely.

SEGMENT TWO: STUTTERING

Dr. Gerald Maguire, a Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the U.C. Riverside School of Medicine speaks to Hal about stuttering. The issue is getting new attention now that President Biden, a long-time stutterer, is in the White House. Maguire talks about his own experiences of stuttering, explains the different types of stuttering and coping strategies. He also discusses the psychological impact of stuttering on the sufferer.



SEGMENT THREE: TREATMENT METHOD FOR STUTTERERS

Dr. Maguire returns to discuss various treatment methods for stutterers, and says it can be treated even if it cannot be cured. He talks about the clinical trial he is leading for a potential drug treatment for stutterers which could become part of a treatment model. The trial is still accepting applicants, and an application can be accessed online.

SEGMENT FOUR: WRAP-UP

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with a video of Oakland Zoo vets giving COVID shots to mountain lions, tigers and bears.

