In Depth: New LA DEA Chief and Addiction Doctor

In segment one, Matthew Allen, the new Special Agent in Charge of the DEA in Los Angeles, joins Hal to talk about his new job and his goals.

We discuss the influx of fentanyl into the area, the use of social media by young people in search of drugs, and the fatalities that have resulted from drug poisoning.

Allen tells us about how families of victims have become activists and gives an example of two brothers who now offer fentanyl testing of drugs at parties.

In segment two, we continue with Special Agent in Charge Matthew Allen, who discusses the drug takeback program sponsored by the DEA. Allen says it is the best way to prevent prescription drugs from entering the community, and closing that "gateway" to drug abuse, especially by young people.

In segment three, Dr. Itai Danovitch, the chair of the Cedars-Sinai Department of Psychiatry and an addiction expert joins us to talk about addiction and how it is treated.

Danovitch says that even though addiction has existed for many years, it is worse currently because of the increased potency of drugs that has led to overdoses and deaths.

He discusses the recent change in scheduling for marijuana and says that it will be a good thing, as it will allow more research into the drug.