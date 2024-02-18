In Depth: Mudslides, Mentors, Freedom, and Fashion

In segment one, Joshua West, professor of Earth Sciences & Environmental Studies at USC, joins Hal to talk about the earth movement brought on by the recent storm system, and why it seems that Southern California is always dealing with this problem.

West talks about the effect brush fires have on the earth that makes it less permeable to water. He also has some suggestions about how residents of hillside areas can protect themselves.

In segment two, Aquilla Toy, Director of Mentors, Inc., and Adrienne Rose, their program manager, talk to Hal about their nonprofit organization that provides support to those who are struggling.

They now have some interim housing and drop-in resource centers to help previously incarcerated individuals re-integrate into society.

They are now starting a program called FIRED UP which offers financial literacy training for young people.

For more information or to donate, go to mentorsla.org.

In segment three, Laverne Delgado the executive director of freedomandfashion.org. The organization uses fashion to communicate with young women who may have been victimized by human trafficking or domestic or sexual violence.

The group also serves organizations locally or worldwide to help them house and rehabilitate this organization.

For more information, go to freedomandfashion.org