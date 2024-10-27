Teen hospitalized after jumping from high-voltage tower in Sylmar

A 16-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after jumping from a 75-foot high-voltage tower in Sylmar Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, crews were working to rescue the teenager who was experiencing what was described as a psychological emergency by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was stranded on a high-voltage transmission tower at 16320 Silver Oaks Drive, east of the 5 Freeway, according to the LAFD.

At some point, the boy jumped from the tower, but not into a rescue cushion that had been place by the rescuers, according to the department. He was transported to a trauma center for treatment of unknown injuries.