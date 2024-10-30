World Series: Yankees fans who tried to grab ball from Mookie Betts reportedly banned from Game 5

The Brief Two Yankees fans were ejected after they were accused of trying to interfere during a play involving Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts on Tuesday night. The fans were ejected for the rest of Game 4 of the World Series. The two fans, who are both season ticket-holders, are reportedly banned from attending Game 5.



The stakes and emotions are high as the cross-country World Series continues between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

The Fall Classic has brought out some questionable fan behavior, including a moment that happened in the first inning of Game 4 when two Yankees fans were accused of trying to grab the game ball from the glove of Dodgers outfielder, Mookie Betts.

The fans in question have been identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, who are both season-ticket holders.

Game footage reveals Betts had caught the ball. However, Capobianco was accused of using both of his hands to pull out the game ball from Betts' glove, while Peter reportedly grabbed Betts' opposite hand at the wrist.

The fans were subsequently ejected.

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said following Game 4's 11-4 blowout loss. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine…everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm focused on."

In the hours ahead of Game 5, the ejected fans discovered they would apparently face more consequences.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the fans have been banned from attending Game 5.

The source who informed ESPN’s Jesse Rogers said it remains unclear if the Yankees fans will be banned for more games next season.

Game 5, which will be the final game of the Series at Yankee Stadium, is scheduled to begin at 5:08 p.m. PST.