In-Depth: Mark Ridley-Thomas, past and future

Longtime Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is leaving his post on Sunday and will assume his new duties as a Los Angeles City Councilman beginning December 13. He spoke to FOX 11’s Hal Eisner about his support for the end of in-person restaurant dining in favor of takeout and delivery in LA County given the current surge in the novel coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Current Issues

Outgoing Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas talks to Hal about current concerns of the day. Ridley-Thomas discusses his vote to shut down outdoor dining, and says he sticks by it; that leadership is made of tough decisions, and that leaders are duty-bound to protect public health. He says he also aims to protect small businesses, but the concern over COVID-19 comes first.

Ridley-Thomas declined to comment on the controversy over Supervisor Sheila Kuehl dining out on the same day she voted to shut down outdoor dining.

The Supervisor shared his concerns about the out-of-control spread of COVID-19 and said that it was vital to do everything to contain it.

Segment Two: Ridley-Thomas as Supervisor

Ridley-Thomas shares some of his proudest moments as a supervisor, and tells us about some of his accomplishments: The refurbishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Community hospital, the development of the Crenshaw to LAX metro line, The passage of Measure H and the growth of affordable housing, increasing the number of parks, including a hiking trail from Baldwin Hills to the ocean. 

Segment Three: Looking Ahead

Ridley-Thomas discussed the differences between his first tenure as a city councilman and what he will be facing now. He says the biggest change and the biggest challenge will be the rise in homelessness.

He says his biggest learning experience as a supervisor was that resources matter and you can’t get anything done without resources. He says that’s why Measure H was such a big accomplishment.

He says he is a career public servant and wants to make a difference with the city council by making a dent in the homelessness problem.

The supervisor talks about the lasting impact of the pandemic on the city. He says that when the pandemic subsides, the city will have to get down to solving the systemic issues in Los Angeles such as law enforcement, income inequality, juvenile justice and more.

Segment Four: Wrap Up

Hal promotes his podcast and we see a montage of some of the significant moments of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ life in photos and videos.

