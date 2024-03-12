In Depth: LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto

In segment one, Hal speaks with Feldstein Soto about an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the regulation of public spaces and the homeless population.

She also discusses litigation surrounding the two abandoned downtown Los Angeles towers that have become graffiti magnets.

In segment two, Hal and Feldstein Soto discuss the task force that cracked down on a major Los Angeles hub for prostitution and human trafficking.

In segment three, the City Attorney discusses a suit against H&R Block that got refunds for people who were charged for tax preparation when they were eligible for free tax prep.

She also talks about the office’s sponsorship of the "Prom Closet," a program that is a yearly opportunity for high school students to get free formal wear so they can afford to go to prom.

She discusses her plans for 2024.