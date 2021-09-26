In Depth: COVID update, breakthrough infections, refugee health assistance

SEGMENT ONE:

Hal is joined by Emergency Physician and Professor Dr. Matt Waxman to talk about the latest news about the length of protection offered by the Pfizer versus the Moderna vaccine. A recent study showed that Moderna showed it was slightly better at preventing hospitalization.

He also discusses the recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to be offered only to those over 65 or patients who are immunosuppressed.

Waxman discusses the issue of vaccinations for children, and whether the disease seriously affects kids. He also delves into the subject of Ivermectin, and says that it has no scientific evidence for treating coronavirus,

SEGMENT TWO:

Waxman returns and is joined by Sandy Stern, who suffered from a very severe case of breakthrough COVID-19. Stern shares details of how sick he was, how we wound up being hospitalized and put into the ICU for a week.

He says he was fortunate that he did not have to be intubated and put on a ventilator. Waxman says that breakthrough COVID-19 is unusual, and a case as serious as Sterns is doubly unusual. He says that breakthrough cases are about .01 percent of vaccinated cases.

Stern says he is very fortunate to have been vaccinated and says if he hadn’t been, he is sure he would have died.

SEGMENT THREE:

Dr. Hanna Janeway is an emergency physician at White Memorial Medical Center and a co-founder of Refugee Health Alliance along with Laura Vargas, a Physician’s Associate who works in neurosurgery at the Veterans’ Administration.

They talk about the crisis at the border, and their organization that provides medical assistance and support for refugees in Tijuana. They explain what services they provide, who their volunteers are, and why the situation in Tijuana is as bad as they’ve ever seen.

They share their website for those who would like to provide assistance: www.refugeehealthalliance.org.

SEGMENT FOUR:

Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with the PSA from Refugee Health Alliance.

