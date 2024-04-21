In Depth: AI, Nudes, and TikTok

In segment one, AI expert Chris Mattmann joins Hal to talk about the recent rash of AI nudes that teens have been sharing at local high schools and middle schools and how easy they are to create.

They discuss the authenticity of these generated photos and the ways that one can tell that they’re not real. Mattmann talks about how this problem can be contained and what education and legislation might do to control it.

In segment two, California State Senator Josh Becker weighs in on new legislation that could help curb abuses of artificial intelligence.

He details bills that he is working on getting passed in the legislature which would increase penalties for creating AI nude photos, and increase transparency with watermarks on photos and other things that are AI generated. Becker talks about how quickly things are changing in the AI universe and how governments and educators strive to keep up.

In segment three, USC professor Karen North discusses the future of TikTok. We discuss the legislation that has been passed which could ban TikTok in the U.S.

North talks about the threat that TikTok poses to users and the risk of data collection by a country with privacy laws that are not as strict as ours.

She also talks about the fact that even though the bill passed in the House of Representatives and President Biden has vowed to sign it, there is no companion bill in the Senate. She also thinks that this will not be a popular topic of political discussion in an election year.