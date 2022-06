The Roller Rink at Summer on Sunset is now open to the public ready to celebrate summer in LA.

The outdoor roller rink is popping up next to Carney's from June 10 through Aug. 27 every day starting at 2 p.m.

There will be DJs on Saturdays and exclusive collector's merch.

Information on tickets will be released soon. Follow @thesunsetstrip and @visitweho on Facebook and Instagram to get updates.