Made with PRIDE popup opens at Santa Monica Place

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is now open at Santa Monica Place.

SMP partnered with Streetlet to bring the popup to the center every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in June.

The unique retail marketplace is part of the annual SaMo PRIDE, a month-long citywide celebration focused on family-friendly displays and activities to celebrate the city's inclusive and diverse spirit.

Made with PRIDE will showcase over 15 LGBTQIA+ business owners, highlighting their stories, unique products, and services. Each business features local goods and services made, conceived, and curated in Southern California and all vendors are provided with a free space to activate and retain 100% of the sales.

The popup is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Made with PRIDE vendors and PRIDE happenings at Santa Monica Place visit santamonicaplace.com/pride

