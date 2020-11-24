Good Day LA: FOX 11 anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes
We're just hours from Thanksgiving kicking off and being able to stuff our faces with seasonal favorites. But before you fire up the video chat apps to catch up with our loved ones from afar, check out our list of Thanksgiving recipes shared by FOX 11 anchors.
While FOX 11 can't make our way over to your family's kitchen to cook these recipes personally, we're sure our favorite recipes will be a hit on social media and on family video happy hours!
AMANDA SALAS
Amanda's easy peas-y
- 1 large bag of frozen peas
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- Olive oil
- Teaspoon of oregano or Italian seasoning
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Simmer the onions in olive oil until they turn translucent-like.
- Add Peas to the pan.
- Cook about 15 minutes on lower heat setting.
- Add salt and pepper to finish.
MARIA QUIBAN
Maria's cucumber and tomato salad
- 1 large cucumber (diced or small pieces)
- 1 tomato (small cubes)
- 1/2 lemon to squeeze
In a cup, mix the following well until they're all dissolved:
- 1/4 cup of vinegar (white distilled)
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
MICHAELA PEREIRA
Corn and mango salad
- 4 ears of corn
- 2 firm Mangos, diced
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1 Serrano chili, finely diced
- 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro
- 3 tablespoons of lemon juice
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Boil the corn 6 to 8 minutes in a pot of water.
- After boil, place corn in ice water.
- Once the corn is cold, with a sharp knife, cut the corn kernels from the cobs.
- Place in a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.
- Toss to combine and put in serving bowl.
- If you want to prep a day ahead: cook the corn and cut the kernels off the cobs and refridgerate. Assemble the next day.
RITA GARCIA
Banana pudding
- 5 oz. package of instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 cups cold milk
- 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 12 oz. frozen whipped topping
- 1 bag of vanilla wafers
- 14 bananas, sliced
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes
- Blend in condensed milk until smooth
- Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping
- Layer the wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl
- Chill until serving
SOUMADA KHAN
Soumada's green bean casserole
- 2 cans cooked green beans
- 1 can of Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- Dash of salt and black pepper
- 1 cup French's French fried onions
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients into the casserole dish
- Place in oven at 375° for about 25 minutes.
- Stir
- Add the remaining 1/2 cup fried onions just 5 minutes before taking the casserole out of the oven
TONY McEWING
Easy-to-make, no-bake cheesecake
- 4 large bars of Philadelphia cream cheese
- 2 cans of Eagle Brand condensed milk
- Pure vanilla extract
- Lemon juice
- Large deep dish graham cracker crust
Instructions:
- Cut up bars of cream cheese and place in blender
- Add both cans of condensed milk asking with five tablespoons of vanilla extract
- Blend ingredients
- Add 1/2 cup of lemon juice and blend to thicken
- Pour the thickened filling into a large deep dish graham cracker crust
- Refrigerate for two hours and serve cold.
From our families to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
