Good Day LA: FOX 11 anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

article

We're just hours from Thanksgiving kicking off and being able to stuff our faces with seasonal favorites. But before you fire up the video chat apps to catch up with our loved ones from afar, check out our list of Thanksgiving recipes shared by FOX 11 anchors.

While FOX 11 can't make our way over to your family's kitchen to cook these recipes personally, we're sure our favorite recipes will be a hit on social media and on family video happy hours!

AMANDA SALAS

Amanda's easy peas-y

1 large bag of frozen peas

1 large onion, finely chopped

Olive oil

Teaspoon of oregano or Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Advertisement

Simmer the onions in olive oil until they turn translucent-like.

Add Peas to the pan.

Cook about 15 minutes on lower heat setting.

Add salt and pepper to finish.

MARIA QUIBAN

Maria's cucumber and tomato salad

1 large cucumber (diced or small pieces)

1 tomato (small cubes)

1/2 lemon to squeeze

In a cup, mix the following well until they're all dissolved:

1/4 cup of vinegar (white distilled)

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

MICHAELA PEREIRA

Corn and mango salad

4 ears of corn

2 firm Mangos, diced

1 small red onion, diced

1 cup of cherry tomatoes, diced

1 Serrano chili, finely diced

1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Boil the corn 6 to 8 minutes in a pot of water.

After boil, place corn in ice water.

Once the corn is cold, with a sharp knife, cut the corn kernels from the cobs.

Place in a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.

Toss to combine and put in serving bowl.

If you want to prep a day ahead: cook the corn and cut the kernels off the cobs and refridgerate. Assemble the next day.

RITA GARCIA

Banana pudding

5 oz. package of instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

12 oz. frozen whipped topping

1 bag of vanilla wafers

14 bananas, sliced

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes

Blend in condensed milk until smooth

Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping

Layer the wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl

Chill until serving

SOUMADA KHAN

Soumada's green bean casserole

2 cans cooked green beans

1 can of Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Dash of salt and black pepper

1 cup French's French fried onions

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients into the casserole dish

Place in oven at 375° for about 25 minutes.

Stir

Add the remaining 1/2 cup fried onions just 5 minutes before taking the casserole out of the oven

TONY McEWING

Easy-to-make, no-bake cheesecake

4 large bars of Philadelphia cream cheese

2 cans of Eagle Brand condensed milk

Pure vanilla extract

Lemon juice

Large deep dish graham cracker crust

Instructions:

Cut up bars of cream cheese and place in blender

Add both cans of condensed milk asking with five tablespoons of vanilla extract

Blend ingredients

Add 1/2 cup of lemon juice and blend to thicken

Pour the thickened filling into a large deep dish graham cracker crust

Refrigerate for two hours and serve cold.

From our families to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.