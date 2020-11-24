Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

Good Day LA: FOX 11 anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Good Day LA
FOX 11
article

We're just hours from Thanksgiving kicking off and being able to stuff our faces with seasonal favorites. But before you fire up the video chat apps to catch up with our loved ones from afar, check out our list of Thanksgiving recipes shared by FOX 11 anchors.

While FOX 11 can't make our way over to your family's kitchen to cook these recipes personally, we're sure our favorite recipes will be a hit on social media and on family video happy hours!

AMANDA SALAS

Amanda's easy peas-y

  • 1 large bag of frozen peas
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • Olive oil
  • Teaspoon of oregano or Italian seasoning 
  • Salt
  • Pepper 

Instructions:

  • Simmer the onions in olive oil until they turn translucent-like.
  • Add Peas to the pan. 
  • Cook about 15 minutes on lower heat setting.
  • Add salt and pepper to finish.

MARIA QUIBAN

Maria's cucumber and tomato salad

  • 1 large cucumber (diced or small pieces)
  • 1 tomato (small cubes)
  • 1/2 lemon to squeeze

In a cup, mix the following well until they're all dissolved:

  • 1/4 cup of vinegar (white distilled)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

MICHAELA PEREIRA

Corn and mango salad

  • 4 ears of corn
  • 2 firm Mangos, diced
  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1 Serrano chili, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro 
  • 3 tablespoons of lemon juice 
  • Salt to taste

Instructions:

  • Boil the corn 6 to 8 minutes in a pot of water.
  • After boil, place corn in ice water.
  • Once the corn is cold, with a sharp knife, cut the corn kernels from the cobs. 
  • Place in a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.
  • Toss to combine and put in serving bowl.
  • If you want to prep a day ahead: cook the corn and cut the kernels off the cobs and refridgerate. Assemble the next day.

RITA GARCIA

Banana pudding

  • 5 oz. package of instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 cups cold milk
  • 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 12 oz. frozen whipped topping
  • 1 bag of vanilla wafers
  • 14 bananas, sliced

Instructions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes
  • Blend in condensed milk until smooth
  • Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping
  • Layer the wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl
  • Chill until serving

SOUMADA KHAN

Soumada's green bean casserole

  • 2 cans cooked green beans
  • 1 can of Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • Dash of salt and black pepper
  • 1 cup French's French fried onions

Instructions:

  • Mix all ingredients into the casserole dish
  • Place in oven at 375° for about 25 minutes.
  • Stir
  • Add the remaining 1/2 cup fried onions just 5 minutes before taking the casserole out of the oven

TONY McEWING

Easy-to-make, no-bake cheesecake

  • 4 large bars of Philadelphia cream cheese
  • 2 cans of Eagle Brand condensed milk
  • Pure vanilla extract
  • Lemon juice
  • Large deep dish graham cracker crust

Instructions:

  • Cut up bars of cream cheese and place in blender
  • Add both cans of condensed milk asking with five tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • Blend ingredients
  • Add 1/2 cup of lemon juice and blend to thicken
  • Pour the thickened filling into a large deep dish graham cracker crust
  • Refrigerate for two hours and serve cold.

From our families to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.