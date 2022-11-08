Live California Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Election Day has arrived and there are several key races and propositions on the California ballot this year. They range from a woman's right to have an abortion to education, healthcare and other hot-button issues like climate change. There are also several California congressional seats up for grabs, with the main battlegrounds being Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

You'll also be asked to pick a Governor, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, Controller, and Lieutenant Governor.

Voting

You can vote in person at a selected polling place on Election Day. Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your nearest poll center by visiting sos.ca.gov. Vote-by-mail ballots were sent out to registered California voters on Oct. 10 and drop boxes opened on Oct. 11. Voters wishing to mail their ballots can drop it off at any secure ballot box between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8. To find a drop-off location near you click or tap here.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county election officials no later than seven days after Election Day. Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at any polling site before 8 p.m. Election Day. After mailing your ballot, you can check on its status through the state's Where’s My Ballot? program.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS WILL BEGIN TO DISPLAY AFTER POLLS CLOSE TUESDAY, NOV. 8.

Election Progress

California Governor

California U.S. Senator

California U.S. House

California Ballot Measures

California Lieutenant Governor

California Secretary of State

California Controller

California Attorney General

California Treasurer

Los Angeles Mayor

Los Angeles County Sheriff

National Balance of Power

Senate

House of Representatives