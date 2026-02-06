37 arrested, 33 tons of trash removed during Oxnard railroad encampment sweep

The Brief A joint operation along a railroad corridor in Oxnard resulted in the removal of 33 tons of hazardous waste and debris. Authorities arrested 37 individuals for offenses ranging from illegal storage of property and trespassing to drug possession and outstanding warrants. The operation was launched to address community concerns following recent fatal drug overdoses and ongoing trespassing on Union Pacific property.



A major enforcement operation aimed at reclaiming the railroad tracks in Oxnard resulted in 37 arrests and the removal of 33 tons of hazardous waste and debris, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

What we know:

The operation was conducted by the OPD in partnership with Union Pacific Railroad on Feb. 4 along the 600 block of E. Fifth Street.

During the sweep, Union Pacific coordinated 11 truckloads to haul away 33 tons of debris. A total of 37 people were taken into custody for various charges, including trespassing and drug-related offenses.

The multi-agency effort targeted high-crime areas and illegal encampments that have been the site of recent tragedies.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy Oxnard Police Department

What's next:

OPD has stated that "Directed enforcement operations will continue throughout the City of Oxnard" to address quality-of-life issues and public safety.

Authorities are currently monitoring other reported areas, including the RV encampments and private property near McGrath State Beach mentioned by concerned citizens.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to stay active in the cleanup efforts by reporting illegal encampments through the "Oxnard 311" app.

If you have information regarding criminal activity, you can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7755 or remain anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.