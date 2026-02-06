Suspect on the run after 10-year-old girl, senior citizen stabbed in Sunland

The Brief A 10-year-old girl and senior citizen were stabbed while on the way to school in Sunland on Friday morning. LAPD officials said it happened around 7:45 a.m. The incident happened while the car was running. After the stabbing, officials said the suspect took off in the victims' car.



The search is on for a suspect, described by authorities as a transient, after a grandfather and one of his grandchildren were stabbed while on their way to school in the Sunland area on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the stabbing happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 103000 block of Eldora Avenue in Sunland, a residential area off Oro Vista Avenue.

Investigators said an adult and three other children were getting ready to leave for school when an armed suspect came up behind them and stabbed them inside a vehicle.

Two of the children took off running and were able to escape the car. However, a 10-year-old girl and her grandfather in his 70s were stabbed. They were taken to an area hospital when first responders arrived.

The car was running during the incident and after stabbing the victims, the suspect jumped into the car and drove off. Officials said the suspect then ditched the vehicle a few miles away and continue their search for him.

Officers recently had an encounter with the suspect, described as a local transient in his early 30s. Investigators said his family lives next door and comes in and out.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and their conditions are unknown. The suspect has yet to be located.