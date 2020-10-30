Inland Empire: Where minorities seem to be voting at record rates

The flow is steady at the San Bernardino and Riverside Registrar offices, people dropping off mail-in ballots or voting in-person.

Actually, it has been pretty much nonstop and already, more than one-third of registered voters in both counties have cast their ballots.

Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

We saw a lot of first-time voters, and a lot of Latinx and African-American Voters, saying this election is “as important as any election ever has been.”

Now, don’t assume that means they are all voting one way or another, this is not a monolithic group. Still, racial disparity seems to be an issue, especially to the younger voters.

Polls are open till 6 p.m. until Tuesday's Election Day, when they will be open till 8 p.m.

“No matter who you are voting for, just vote,” is the phrase we heard, again and again. In a way, if there is anything positive that has come out of the political chaos of 2020, it’s the degree of participation that has come out of it, at least in the polls.

