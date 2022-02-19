“The Issue Is”: Rick Caruso’s run for LA mayor

A billionaire real estate developer behind Los Angeles landmarks like the Grove and the Americana at Brand, this week, Rick Caruso officially launched his campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles.

He joins a crowded field to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), including Congresswoman Karen Bass (D), City Councilmen Joe Buscaino (D) and Kevin De Leon (D), and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

This week on "The Issue Is", Caruso sat down with Elex Michaelson to discuss his campaign, his competition, how he’d tackle crime and homelessness, and more.

Then, a sit-down with the man that Caruso and others are looking to replace, Garcetti. Among other topics, Michaelson and Garcetti discuss the now-viral mask-less photos of the Mayor at the Super Bowl, economic opportunities for Los Angeles, and the status of his nomination to become U.S. Ambassador to India, still being considered by the Senate.

THE ISSUE IS: RICK CARUSO’S DECISION TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I want to do it because I really do love L.A. and everything that I have that's dear to me came from the city. My family has been raised here - my wife, my four kids - we've enjoyed just being a part of L.A. I love the diversity of L.A. I love the spirit of L.A. I think it's the city of dreams, where it can come true. And I built my business here, I don't think I could have ever built my business anywhere else. So I feel very energized by it, actually, and I think my life is just going to get better because I'm going to have this enrichment and fulfillment of helping the city and the people I love…"

THE ISSUE IS: RICK CARUSO’S COMPETITION FOR MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "They've had a lot of opportunity. They've had decades of public service to get something done, and they haven't. They failed. And I just find it interesting that you've got a group of people that are tasked with making the city safe and livable, and they've had a decade to get it done, they've failed, but they want to raise and a job promotion. That wouldn't happen anywhere else, right? And so if you think they've done a good job, I'm not your candidate. If you want more of the same, I'm not your candidate. Let me tell you about Rick Caruso. I've worked hard, I'm from humble beginnings, I love life. I love giving back, and I've got a track record of moving into a situation where there's a serious problem or a crisis and fixing it…"

THE ISSUE IS: TACKLING L.A.’S HOMELESS CRISIS

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Day one [I'd] declare a state of emergency. Move the authority into the mayor's office. I'll be accountable to fix it. I'm going to build the smartest team in the country to go fix the problem. We're going to go build 30,000 temporary beds - we've got excess land throughout the city that's declared surplus land. We're going to give people an option to move into a clean, safe place in a very humane way, give them the right services that they need, mental health, physical health. But you don't get a choice to stay on the street anymore. The minute we have a bed for you, you move into the bed, or otherwise there's a consequence to being on the street…."

THE ISSUE IS: THE EFFORT TO RECALL L.A. DISTRICT ATTORNEY GEORGE GASCON

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I knew a very different George.... Early in his campaign, I did support him, he was a friend, I knew him from our time together at LAPD. Once his campaign started rolling out, and I was hearing about what his plans were, I quickly pivoted and I gave to Jackie Lacey and I gave her a significant amount of money to support her. So, I regret what George has done, and I think George either needs to stand up and say 'the policies that I've put into place are harming our communities, and I'm going to change them,' or he should step down. And if he doesn't step down, he should be recalled because he is harming our communities…"

THE ISSUE IS: RISING CRIME IN LOS ANGELES

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "You lead with community policing. You lead with the right reforms. You lead with hiring more officers. When I became the President of The Police Commission 20 years ago, there were more officers leaving the department than were being hired. We've got that same situation today and they're demoralized. But you've got to start with community policing, and you've got to make policing a part of a community where at least they're trusted and then you actually have to go get the criminals off the street - there's no doubt you have to do that - you have to be firm but fair about doing that. I've done it before, this is the difference between who I'm running against, they've never run a police department, they've never fought crime, they've never reduced crime, they've never managed that whole situation. I've done it and I'm eager to do it again…."

THE ISSUE IS: RELATING TO THE AVERAGE L.A. VOTER

CARUSO’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I grew up with immigrant parents from Italy that lived in Boyle Heights. My grandfather was a gardener and I remember writing in his truck. I remember a family that lived from paycheck-to-paycheck - there was always a meal on the table, always worked hard - but paycheck-to-paycheck. Great pride being an American and great belief in this city, and that's the spirit I do this with. But I have also spent the last 30 years working in East L.A. and working in Watts, supporting the underserved, education, and health care. The track record and the understanding and the families that I know down there, that my children have worked with, that we become personal friends with, I understand it. So this notion that I don't connect, I'm probably more connected because of our work in the inner city, than most people…"

