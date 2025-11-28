Businesses impacted by Eaton Fire need community support this Shop Small Saturday

The Brief Businesses impacted by the Eaton Fire are hoping for a busy Saturday shopping day. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that takes place the Saturday following Thanksgiving to encourage more holiday shopping at local small businesses.



Along Lake Avenue in Altadena and Pasadena, shops are still trying to bounce back from the Eaton Fire.

There are still traces of businesses that burned down and ones that have not reopened. But for those that are open, like Bessy's Boutique, they're hoping this weekend will be just the boost they need.

What they're saying:

"Since the fires, business has been like a little slow. So hopefully it's going to be good, we've been talking to our customers because we've been here for so long, so they're like 'oh we're going to come by,'" said Cinthia Centeno of Bessy's Boutique.

The boutique has launched its newest collection of clothes and accessories and will be offering deals on Saturday.

Down the street, Ten Thousand Villages says this is typically their busiest time of the year.

"It's our biggest shopping day for the holidays. We love Shop Small Saturday, we are giving 20 percent on all our non-food items as a little payback to our customers that we love," said manager Laurel Murrieta.

The shop is also paying it forward to fire survivors. Customers can purchase an ornament to be given to a family who lost their home to the Eaton Fire.

"Pick any ornament, we gather them and there's a woman that's in charge of it and she's putting it all together and giving free ornaments to the ones that lost their homes," said Murrieta.

Both stores encourage shoppers to keep their money local this weekend and whenever possible.

"Get out there and shop small and forget about big box tomorrow if you can," said Murrieta.