Altadena's historic Christmas Tree Lane returns after Eaton Fire

The Brief The Altadena community celebrated the historic Christmas Tree Lane lighting display as a symbol of resilience after the Eaton Fire. Families affected by the fire, including Wendy Self’s, returned to take part in the longstanding tradition powered entirely by volunteers. This year’s display featured additional donated lights and reinforced the community’s desire for normalcy and togetherness.



A beloved stretch of Altadena was glowing once again. The historic Christmas Tree Lane lighting display boasts over 20,000 lights.

The cherished Altadena tradition, which dates back over a century, was bigger and brighter Saturday night. This year the display represented a sign of resilience for a community recovering from the Eaton fire.

"Last year was a joyful time and now it's more an introspective time," said Wendy Self. She and her family lost their home in the Eaton fire but returned to Altadena Saturday for the lighting ceremony.

"I'm really grateful to be here," said Wendy Self. "Our son volunteers on the lane. I think about nature and that nature survives and people survive and hopefully we'll be back some day."

The bright stretch of Santa Rosa Avenue, also known as Christmas Tree Lane, relies entirely on volunteers to string lights.

Miraculously none of the Deodar Cedar trees along Christmas Tree Lane were lost in the January fire, but there was still uncertainty if the display would return.

"We didn't know when the season opened if we would have people show up, but we did because people love Altadena and a lot of long time volunteers wanted to come back probably even more so because of the fires," said Scott Wardlaw, President of the Christmas Tree Lane Association.

This year's display featured additional lights funded by a donation from Walt Disney Co.

But the event did not just have more lights, but also more ways to make memories and give back and support people in Altadena.

"The community wants a sense of normal and a place to go and come together," said Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "This is another example of Altadena wanting to keep traditions going."

According to the Christmas Tree Lane Association, the stretch of lights is the oldest, large scale outdoor Christmas lighting display in the country.