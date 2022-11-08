Interactive map: Live California election results

Voters across Southern California have a lot to decide as polls close Tuesday. All the way down the ballot, from the national to municipal races, there are influential spots up for grabs throughout the state. Up for grabs on the national and statewide levels include one of the state's two senatorial positions, all 52 of California's U.S. House districts and the gubernatorial seat.

On the local level, California's largest city, Los Angeles, will have a new mayor, and there could be a new sheriff in town as recent polling puts former Long Beach police chief Robert Luna slightly ahead of incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Put simply, the 2022 Midterm Elections will have big impact across the state. Polls close in California at 8 p.m.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8

