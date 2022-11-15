Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.

As of just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Bass has about 375,000 votes (52.55%) while Caruso trails by about 36,000 votes (his total sat just under 339,000; 47.45%).

Tuesday's numbers show that Bass' lead continues to expand after last week's Nov. 8 general election yielded results that were too close to call at the time.

Bass is looking to become the first female mayor of Los Angeles. Caruso is looking to win the LA mayor's seat after pumping up to $100 million into his campaign.

Meanwhile, in the other key Southern California race, incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded to challenger Robert Luna in the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Villanueva held back tears reflecting on his time as the LA County Sheriff.

