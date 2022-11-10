Karen Bass cuts Rick Caruso's narrow lead in tight LA Mayor's Race; Luna leading comfortably for Sheriff

LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races.

As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the race for LA Mayor remains neck-and-neck with Rick Caruso having 273,941 votes (50.25%) with Karen Bass narrowly trailing the businessman with 271,246 votes (49.75%). Meanwhile in the Sheriff's race, challenger Robert Luna holds a comfortable lead after having 770.084 votes (57.75%) while incumbent Alex Villanueva had 563,482 votes (42.25%) as of Thursday night.

You can click here for the latest update shared by LA County.

Earler this week, LA County officials explained the reason for the extended wait times in determining the outcomes for the undecided races is due to the standard surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day.

"There was — and typically is — a surge of vote-by-mail ballots returned on Election Day — through the mail, at drop boxes and at vote centers," according to the office in a previous report Wednesday. "Much of the work today is organizing the volumes of ballots received and establishing estimates responsive to queries."

The races for LA city mayor and LA County Sheriff remains undecided, even with Thursday's update from the county.

