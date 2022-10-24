Deadline to register to vote in California is today

Monday is the last day California residents can register online to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Eligible voters can register on registertovote.ca.gov.

All you need to do is enter personal information such as your address, California driver's license or identification card number, the last four digits of your social security number, and birthday.

If you miss today's deadline, you can still vote via same-day voter registration on Election Day by filling out a voter registration card or online application and casting your ballot. It will be counted once your registration is verified.

Not sure if you're registered? You can check online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. You must provide your name and birthday.

For a complete voter guide and for answers to some of your frequently asked questions, tap or click here.