Powerball jackpot up to $512 million after no one got all 6 numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $512 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Monday were 6, 28, 44, 48, 58 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $492 million.

The drawing was the 27th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.