Powerball ticket worth close to $1 million sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $719 million Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $970,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website on Wednesday night, a ticket worth $979,462 was sold in the state. That ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Los Alisos Boulevard in Mission Viejo, California Lottery said on its website.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $618 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Nov. 26 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

7, 8, 15, 19, 28. PB: 3

The drawing for the $719 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, November 29 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are $189 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.