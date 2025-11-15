2 Powerball tickets worth $600,000 sold in California

The Brief Two Powerball tickets worth $600,000 were sold in California. The following were the winning numbers during the Nov. 15 drawing: 6, 7, 12, 47, 53. PB: 21. The new jackpot will be worth at least $570 million and the next drawing will be held on Monday, November 17.



As the nation awaits the winner of the $570 million Powerball jackpot, two people in California may be $600,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, two tickets, each worth $609,497, were sold within the state. One ticket was sold at a Rotten Robbie in San Jose and a second ticket was sold at a One Stop Liquor in Pacheco.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $546 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Nov. 15 drawing, which apparently no one got all six:

6, 7, 12, 47, 53. PB: 21.

The drawing for the $570 million jackpot will be held on Monday, November 17 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 64 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.