Mega Millions ticket worth over $5.1 million sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket sold at a CVS in Newport Beach matched five numbers in Friday's drawing, winning over $5.1 million. The prize is one of the largest non-jackpot wins in California since 2015, boosted by a built-in 2X multiplier. No one matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to roll to an estimated $60 million for Tuesday's drawing.



A Mega Millions ticket sold at a CVS store in Newport Beach won more than $5.1 million after matching five numbers Friday night's drawing, the California Lottery announced on Saturday.

The ticket's prize is one of the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions wins in California since 2015, according to lottery officials.

Local perspective:

The winning ticket was sold at the CVS located at Jasmine Avenue and Coast Highway in the Corona del Mar neighborhood.

It matched the first five numbers —34, 38, 42, 44, and 69—but missed the mega ball, which was 8.

By the numbers:

The second-place prize is valued at just over $5.1 million, partly due to a built-in 2X multiplier included on the ticket.

According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching the first five numbers and winning a second-place prize are 1 in 12,629,232.

What's next:

Since no one matched all six numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot rolls to an estimated $60 million for Tuesday night’s game.

The lottery will not know who won the $5.1 million prize until the ticket holder submits a claim.