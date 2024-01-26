Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe and Gigi 4 years after their deaths

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a simple, but touching post on social media.

The widow of the Laker legend paid tribute to her late husband and the couple's late teen daughter a little before 9 p.m. with a simple caption that featured two red heart emojis.

Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, four years ago today.

PHOTO: @vanessabryant on Instagram

Next month, a bronze statue honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant will be unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.