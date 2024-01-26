Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe and Gigi 4 years after their deaths
LOS ANGELES - On Friday, Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a simple, but touching post on social media.
The widow of the Laker legend paid tribute to her late husband and the couple's late teen daughter a little before 9 p.m. with a simple caption that featured two red heart emojis.
Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, four years ago today.
PHOTO: @vanessabryant on Instagram
SUGGESTED:
- Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy: Honoring the 9 victims 4 years later
- Dear Kobe: Morgan Freeman narrates FOX 11's tribute to the late Lakers legend
- Kobe Bryant bronze statue: Lakers, Vanessa Bryant announce unveiling ceremony date for early 2024
Next month, a bronze statue honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant will be unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.