Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe and Gigi 4 years after their deaths

FOX 11

Remembering Kobe Bryant 4 years later

Jan. 26, 2024 marks four years since the world lost baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi; Payton Chester and her mother, Sarah; educator and basketball coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

LOS ANGELES - On Friday, Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a simple, but touching post on social media. 

The widow of the Laker legend paid tribute to her late husband and the couple's late teen daughter a little before 9 p.m. with a simple caption that featured two red heart emojis.

Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, four years ago today. 

PHOTO: @vanessabryant on Instagram

Next month, a bronze statue honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant will be unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. 