Dear Kobe: Morgan Freeman narrates FOX 11's tribute to the late Lakers legend
LOS ANGELES - FOX 11’s team arrived with printed scripts and a microphone and a teleprompter to read from. Morgan, who happened to be in Los Angeles for the weekend, arrived minutes later and did the recording in less than fifteen minutes.
We humbly present Dear Kobe as a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, as we pass on our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and Laker Nation, and our deepest gratitude to Morgan Freeman for lending his voice to this project. Please keep all the families in your thoughts and consider donating to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Dear Kobe,
From the moment
We first saw you on the court
Tongue out
That swagger
In the Great Western Forum
We knew one thing was real:
We fell in love with you
A Los Angeles fandom so deep-
Our hearts-- our hands--
Laker Nation’s spirit & soul.
We grew up with you
Young kids on the playground
"I'll be Kobe-- you be Shaq"
We never saw the end of the tunnel
We only saw YOU
Growing, leading, becoming a champ
And so we cheered.
Watching you run up and down the court
After every loose ball.
We saw your hustle
We saw your heart
Because it came with so much more
We saw you play through the sweat and hurt
Torn Achilles - and STILL sinking free throws
We KNEW why you did it.
Because that's what you do
When you do what you love.
You leave it all on the court.
And so you did.
You gave Lakers fans their biggest dreams
And we'll always love you for it.
Twenty years dedicated to this city- this team
And when that fateful Sunday came
Tragedy for so many families involved
We weren’t ready. we still aren’t.
And yet we know it's time to say goodbye
And no -- it's NOT OK.
We're not ready to let you go.
We want to let you know.
Yet we'll always savor the moments we had together.
The good and the bad.
You've given this city, this team, your family.
All that you have.
And we all know, no matter what comes next
You'll always be that guy
Tongue out
That swagger
:05 seconds on the clock
Ball in your hands.
5,4,3,2,1
Love you always,
Los Angeles
This story was originally published on Feb. 24, 2020.