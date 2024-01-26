Dear Kobe: Morgan Freeman narrates FOX 11's tribute to the late Lakers legend

FOX 11’s team arrived with printed scripts and a microphone and a teleprompter to read from. Morgan, who happened to be in Los Angeles for the weekend, arrived minutes later and did the recording in less than fifteen minutes.

We humbly present Dear Kobe as a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, as we pass on our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and Laker Nation, and our deepest gratitude to Morgan Freeman for lending his voice to this project. Please keep all the families in your thoughts and consider donating to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Dear Kobe,

From the moment

We first saw you on the court

Tongue out

That swagger

In the Great Western Forum

We knew one thing was real:

We fell in love with you

A Los Angeles fandom so deep-

Our hearts-- our hands--

Laker Nation’s spirit & soul.

We grew up with you

Young kids on the playground

"I'll be Kobe-- you be Shaq"

We never saw the end of the tunnel

We only saw YOU

Growing, leading, becoming a champ

And so we cheered.

Watching you run up and down the court

After every loose ball.

We saw your hustle

We saw your heart

Because it came with so much more

We saw you play through the sweat and hurt

Torn Achilles - and STILL sinking free throws

We KNEW why you did it.

Because that's what you do

When you do what you love.

You leave it all on the court.

And so you did.

You gave Lakers fans their biggest dreams

And we'll always love you for it.

Twenty years dedicated to this city- this team

And when that fateful Sunday came

Tragedy for so many families involved

We weren’t ready. we still aren’t.

And yet we know it's time to say goodbye

And no -- it's NOT OK.

We're not ready to let you go.

We want to let you know.

Yet we'll always savor the moments we had together.

The good and the bad.

You've given this city, this team, your family.

All that you have.

And we all know, no matter what comes next

You'll always be that guy

Tongue out

That swagger

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in your hands.

5,4,3,2,1

Love you always,

Los Angeles

This story was originally published on Feb. 24, 2020.